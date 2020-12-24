Video

11:30 24.12.2020

Hard Leap Year – What We Enter Twenties of 20th Century With

1 min read

On Thursday, December 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Hard Leap Year – What We Enter Twenties of 20th Century With." Participants include Head of the UP Foundation, historian, politologist Kost Bondarenko; expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, Head of the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

