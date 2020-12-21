Video

10:30 21.12.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on insurance payments to insured persons, medical workers by Ukraine's Social Insurance Fund

On Monday, December 21, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine on the implementation of insurance payments to insured persons, medical workers by the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine. Participants include Director of the Executive Directorate of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine Tetiana Mykhailenko; Head of the Department of Prevention of Insured Events and the Executive Directorate of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine Serhiy Tarovyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Media accreditation at: press@fssu.gov.ua, or by phone: (044) 206 1435.

