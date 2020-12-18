Video

11:30 18.12.2020

Eventful Political Week of the Year. What's Ahead?

1 min read

On Friday, December 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Eventful Political Week of the Year. What's Ahead?" Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political expert, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference by Ukrainian Politics Foundation/UP Foundation "Manifestations of Extremism in Ukraine"

Year of Survival for Green Energy. What to Expect in 2021?

Political Parties' Ratings, Vaccination against COVID-19

Presentation of NGO 'Institute of Innovation: Woman. Science. Politics. Business'

Results of 2020 in Ukrainian Property Market

Strategy of Joint Actions in Reforming Military-Industrial Complex. Industry Transformation Bill. Implementation of Govt Defense Procurement

Interaction with Ukraine's External Partners: Which Political Forces Are Effective In This Process

Failure to Fulfill State Defense Order: Threat to State's Defense Capability

Introduction of Public Control Over Housing and Communal Service Standards

Roundtable talk 'Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine, Whole World'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD