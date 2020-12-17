On Thursday, December 17, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Year of Survival for Green Energy. What to Expect in 2021?" Participants include Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy (UARE) Oleksandr Kozakevych; Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk; Head of Board of Ukrainian Wind Energy Association Andriy Konechenkov; Executive Director of the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine Artem Semenyshyn (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 364 4667.