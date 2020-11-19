Video

10:00 19.11.2020

Systematic Torture, Abuse of Prisoners in Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

1 min read

On Thursday, November 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Systematic Torture, Abuse of Prisoners in Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77." Participants include Director of NGO Human Rights Group "SICH" Dmytro Reva; lawyer of NGO Human Rights Group "SICH" Maryna Kiptila; Head of NGO "Alliance of Ukrainian Unity" Oleh Tsvily; mother of the convict Inna Rakhmistrovska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (095) 903 3361, (068) 762 0009.

