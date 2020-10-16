On Friday, October 16, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Final Lap of Local Elections – Which Parties Are Leaders, Which Are Outsiders of the Race and For What Reasons." Participants include expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov; political scientist, co-founder of the Dialogue for Peace and Safe Reintegration national platform Oleh Sahakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.