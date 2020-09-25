Video

13:30 25.09.2020

Political Preferences of Ivano-Frankivsk City, Region Residents

1 min read

On Friday, September 25, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference held by Head of the Agency for Social and Political Research and Communication Strategies, PhD in Social Science Yevhen Siry "Political Preferences of Ivano-Frankivsk City, Region Residents" on the results of the opinion poll carried out in the period from September 16 to September 23 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

