On Friday, September 11, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Local Elections 2020: Key Risks and Challenges." Participants include Head of Committee of Voters of Ukraine Oleksiy Koshel; President of the Association of Manufacturers of Sealing Systems Rostyslav Tsyren (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.