Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hunting for Sports Poker. Where are Police Bluffing'

On Thursday, January 30, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Hunting for Sports Poker. Where are Police Bluffing." Participants include President of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Sports Poker (AFSP) Serhiy Efymenko; MP, member of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Maryan Zablodsky; publisher of the AFSP Grand Ante magazine, member of the AFSP strategic development committee Ihor Romaniuk; vice president of NGO Nikpokersport Alla Shevchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents.