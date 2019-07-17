Video

12:00 17.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the outcome of parliamentary election campaign

1 min read

On Wednesday, July 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the outcome of the parliamentary election campaign, where analysts and political experts will tell about the configuration of the future parliament, whether Ukraine will maintain its course towards the EU, and the factor of influence of the United States, the EU and Russia on the formation of the government and the future head of government will be evaluated. Participants include: Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov, experts of the analytical center KyivStratPro Taras Semeniuk and Andriy Buzarov, political consultant Petro Okhotin (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

