Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Situation in Kirovohrad Region through Example of Electoral District No. 103'

On Monday, July 15, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Situation in Kirovohrad Region through Example of Electoral District No. 103." Inmark sociological company will present the results of a nationwide survey on the electoral preferences of citizens, conducted on July 4-10, 2019. Participants: the head of Inmark LLC - Information and Marketing, sociologist Kostiantyn Korzh, director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev, the politician and analyst, poet Volodymyr Tsybulko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.