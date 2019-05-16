Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukraine Today: Challenges and Prospects'

On Thursday, May 16, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference, titled: "Ukraine Today: Challenges and Prospects," based on findings of a national poll conducted from April 26 to May 8, 2019, in 24 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv on the electoral behavior of different groups of the population, forecasts about parliamentary elections, problems of Ukrainian society, confidence in politicians and the perception of possible conflict resolution models in the east of Ukraine. Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.