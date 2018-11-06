Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Heating season in Novoyavorivsk and Novy Rozdil fails because of government agencies'

On Tuesday, November 6, at 10.30, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled: "The heating season in Novoyavorivsk and Novy Rozdil fails because of government agencies." The participants are as follows: Director of research and production enterprise Energy Novoyavorivsk Ltd. Andriy Hnatush, Director of Energy Novy Rozdil Ltd. Yevhen Koza, and lawyer of JSC ACTIO law firm Sviatoslav Kravets. The venue of the event is 8/5a Reitarska Street, Kyiv, third floor. More details by phone: +38 063 242 2827 (Serhiy Kozlov). Registration requires press accreditation.