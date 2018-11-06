Video

11:30 06.11.2018

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempt to seize largest constructor Omox LLC. Scheme. Participants. Executors'

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 6, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled: "How the Organized Criminal Group with Participation of Top SBU Officers, Using Illegal Seizure Schemes, is Attempting to Seize the Largest Construction Company Omox, which Built the Chaika Residential Complex near Kyiv." The participants are as follows: Director of Omox LLC Oleksiy Kulahin, Head of the Antiraider Union of Entrepreneurs of Ukraine Andriy Semydidko, lawyers of the company and representatives of the association of constructors of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation (044) 233 09 81.

AD
Загрузка...
AD

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Heating season in Novoyavorivsk and Novy Rozdil fails because of government agencies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Electoral Moods and Problems Most Concerning Ukrainian Population, Autumn 2018."

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Freedom of Movement and Free Choice of Place of Residence: What Does a New Bill Change?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press briefing "How to Prevent Losses of the 2019 Harvest due to Farmers' Refusal to Fertilize Land?"

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference "Results' Presentation of Second Wave of All-Ukrainian Study "3D Portraits of 2019 Presidential Elections Participants."

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Results of October - Electoral and Socio-Economic Dimension'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Features of Police Provocations and Justice of Titushki'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Underground Miners' Protest due to Millions in Wage Arrears'

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Osnova Party introduces head of the Kyiv city branch of the party Kolot'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD