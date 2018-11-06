Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Attempt to seize largest constructor Omox LLC. Scheme. Participants. Executors'

On Tuesday, November 6, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled: "How the Organized Criminal Group with Participation of Top SBU Officers, Using Illegal Seizure Schemes, is Attempting to Seize the Largest Construction Company Omox, which Built the Chaika Residential Complex near Kyiv." The participants are as follows: Director of Omox LLC Oleksiy Kulahin, Head of the Antiraider Union of Entrepreneurs of Ukraine Andriy Semydidko, lawyers of the company and representatives of the association of constructors of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation (044) 233 09 81.