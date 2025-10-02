Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:30 02.10.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film'

On Thursday, October 2, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukrainian premiere of Children on Fire film".

Participants: Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk, Oscar and Emmy nominated director/producer/cameraman Yevhen Afineevsky, producer, Emmy nominee Halyna Sadomtseva, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Film Academy and General Director of the Odesa International Film Festival Anna Machukh, American politician, lawyer and member of the US House of Representatives Michael Thomas McCaul Sr., Scottish Labour Party politician, member of the British Parliament Johanna Baxter MP (8/5-A, Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel.

Registration of journalists on site by editorial certificates.

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Ministry of Environment has doubled the destruction of protected forests in national parks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the war turning into an endgame?''

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ministry of Veterans Affairs misleading Bern Convention Committee on Markhalivka forest clearance for military cemetery'

Vehicle carrying soldiers, TV Channel 5 war correspondent detonates magnetic mine near Pokrovsk, all survive

Strengthening energy sustainability of communities via distributed generation in Ukraine

History as weapon amid modern aggression and challenges for Ukraine and Europe

Establishment of the National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine – beginning of transparent European lobbying practice in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Prospects for General Elections in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer, orphan diseases

AD
AD