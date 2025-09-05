Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

On Friday, September 5, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences" on the actions of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding the reform of Ukraine’s education sector and its consequences, attempts to introduce an additional control measure for postgraduate students in the form of a single state test in Ukrainian and foreign languages, a decrease in the number of higher education institutions and vocational education institutions, lawsuits against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Ministry of Education and Science.

Participants: postgraduate student, head of the charitable organization Let's Change Our Lives Roman Serhiyenko; head of the Council of Higher Education Applicants, PhD of Philosophy of the National Dnipro University of Technology Yelizaveta Bodriaho; teacher of professional and theoretical training of the Higher Vocational School No. 8, Stry Anatoliy Kryvosheyev; head of the legal department of the V.I. Vernadsky Taurida National University Vadym Rykov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

For additional information, call (068) 735 0505.