Interfax-Ukraine
Video
13:29 05.09.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

1 min read
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences'

On Friday, September 5, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Initiatives of Ministry of Education and Science, their consequences" on the actions of the government and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine regarding the reform of Ukraine’s education sector and its consequences, attempts to introduce an additional control measure for postgraduate students in the form of a single state test in Ukrainian and foreign languages, a decrease in the number of higher education institutions and vocational education institutions, lawsuits against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Ministry of Education and Science.

Participants: postgraduate student, head of the charitable organization Let's Change Our Lives Roman Serhiyenko; head of the Council of Higher Education Applicants, PhD of Philosophy of the National Dnipro University of Technology Yelizaveta Bodriaho; teacher of professional and theoretical training of the Higher Vocational School No. 8, Stry Anatoliy Kryvosheyev; head of the legal department of the V.I. Vernadsky Taurida National University Vadym Rykov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.
For additional information, call (068) 735 0505.

 

 

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Patient organizations ask the state to unblock resources for purchase of innovative drugs for patients with cancer, orphan diseases

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Is the end of the war approaching?'

34th Independence Day of Ukraine: Will the state's sovereignty be defended?

How the activities and inaction of law enforcement officers affect reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capability

What education should be like in times of war: an Action Plan

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Environmentalists win lawsuit against Kyiv City Council, its former secretary Bondarenko in defense of protected areas'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: Positive examples and systemic deficiencies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Freedom for Business and New Investment Opportunities: How the Government, Regions and Business are Launching the Recovery'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'

AD
AD