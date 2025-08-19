National educational project CDTO Campus announces recruitment for cybersecurity leadership program for managers

The national educational project CDTO Campus announces recruitment for the cybersecurity leadership program for managers, which will run from September 19 to October 18, 2025.

According to the CDTO Campus, registration for the program is open until September 4, and the language of instruction is Ukrainian.

The program is being implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation with the support of the USAID Cybersecurity Project under the auspices of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

It is noted that the training is designed for executives and leaders of government agencies responsible for cybersecurity and risk management, managers responsible for data and information systems protection strategies, and department heads and project managers who implement security initiatives.

The program combines theoretical knowledge and practical tools.

"The training includes interactive lectures, practical workshops and case studies that will help develop strategic thinking in the field of cybersecurity, strengthen leadership competencies and the ability to make decisions in conditions of uncertainty," the message reads.

Mandatory requirements are higher education and at least two years of relevant work experience.