14:19 23.10.2020

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has launched a 4G LTE900 network in Sumy region, having installed 25 base stations, the company's press service said on Friday, October 23.

According to a press release, the new coverage provides high-speed Internet for 195 settlements with a population of over 62,000 people.

To date, the operator has launched more than 530 base stations in the range of 900 MHz, which cover over 3,000 settlements. About 2.8 million people live on this territory.

The 4G LTE900 network from Vodafone Ukraine is already operating in Kyiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ternopil, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Till the end of 2020, the LTE 900 MHz network will be launched in all regions of Ukraine, alternately from the west to the east.

According to licensing conditions, by mid-2022, mobile high-speed Internet coverage should be provided in settlements with a population of more than 2,000 people, covering 90% of the population of Ukraine. And the coverage of roads of international and national importance should be provided until mid-2024.

Tags: #4g #vodafone
