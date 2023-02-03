Zelensky: IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to Olympics is legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the IOC's attempt to return athletes from Russia and Belarus to the Olympics is a legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine.

“I thank Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland for the principled position. The IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to the Olympics is a legitimization of the criminal aggression against Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.

According to him, Ukraine will not allow the use of sports against humanity and for the propaganda of war.

As reported, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet discussed the admission of Russian or Belarusian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.