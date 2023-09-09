Ukraine becoming influential state, sport should be integral part of this influence – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with students from 29 educational institutions in the field of physical education and sports from different regions of the country, the press service of the head of state reports.

"Ukraine is becoming an influential state, and sport is an integral part of this influence," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, as the President said, the health of every Ukrainian and the nation as a whole is no less important. "Ukraine needs to be rebuilt, and this should be done by smart and strong people. Ukrainians should live longer, and for this, a healthy lifestyle is necessary," he added.

Answering questions from students from the frontline regions, the President said that the state would pay attention to the needs of youth, especially athletes, in these areas of Ukraine. Additionally, in his opinion, an important task is to bring talented Ukrainian athletes back from abroad.

"When the war is over, we will bring back the best. We started this program before the war. Unfortunately, we didn't have time to take all the necessary steps. We can bring people back, let's be honest, on normal terms, with salaries. Financially and with infrastructure support talents. We will definitely invest in this direction after the war," the Head of State said.

While talking to students of the Municipal Institution of Higher Education Khortytsia National Educational and Rehabilitation Academy of the Zaporizhia Regional Council, whose 1,200 students are currently forced to study online due to the full-scale Russian aggression, Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine would restore all universities and other educational institutions destroyed as a result of Russia's invasion.

"Zaporizhia is in one of the most difficult situations. The situation is just as difficult in Kharkiv, in the South. The priorities for rebuilding will be such that those who suffered more will be rebuilt earlier. Border regions will live a normal life. It will be safe there. We still lack support for air defense," the President said.