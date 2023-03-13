Sport

16:13 13.03.2023

Ukrainian young athlete won a gold medal at the European Judo Cup

Ukrainian young athlete and participant of the Olympic Dreams project Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko won a gold medal in the category "up to 70 kilograms" at the European Judo Cup - one of the largest tournaments of the year in this sport.

Anna participated in the cadet national team of Ukraine. The Ukrainian champion won 5 bouts with athletes from Hungary, Bulgaria, France, Great Britain and Serbia in total.

"Congratulations to Anna on her brilliant performance and first place at the prestigious European tournament. This is another gold medal won by our international camps project participants, proving that systematic work to support Ukrainian athletes is already yielding results. For us, this is a signal to continue the project in the future, providing the future stars of world sports with the necessary conditions for training. Professional sports do not forgive pauses, so, even despite the war, we will continue to make efforts so that our project continues to develop and include as many promising athletes as possible," said Anatoliy Boyko, patron of the Olympic Dreams project and the Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children".

 

We would like to remind you that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine to the Hellenic Republic and the Embassy of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus, as well as partners and patrons of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation supported the International sports camps Olympic Dreams project.

In the summer and autumn of 2022, three groups of athletes went to Greece, where the first format of such camps took place. A friendly international judo tournament was also organized, in which athletes from Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Ukraine participated. The result of the tournament was 9 gold, 4 silver and 9 bronze medals, and after the camp, Ukrainian athletes won 5 more medals at official international tournaments.

Also, in February 2023, another group of young Ukrainian athletes trained on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and joined the Cyprus International Judo Tournament 2023, in which more than 700 participants represented 8 countries worldwide. In five age categories, Ukrainian judokas, pupils of the Olympic College under the leadership of Honored Coach of Ukraine Karen Balayan and Oleksandra Starkova, won 30 medals: 14 of which were gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze.

