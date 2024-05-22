Sport

11:03 22.05.2024

Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko wins the European Judo Cup among cadets twice in a row

Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko wins the European Judo Cup among cadets twice in a row
Photo: Judo Federation of Ukraine

For the second time in a row this season, Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko, a young participant of the Olympic Dreams project, has won the European Cadet Judo Cup.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Judo Federation.

In April 2024, Anna took gold on the tatami in Teplice, Czech Republic, and in May she won in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biała, taking first place.

The final, in which the Ukrainian athlete met the current Turkish champion, her principal rival, Tuan Gulenay, was the most difficult, and the personal score was in Gulenay's favour.

On her way to the top step of the podium, the Ukrainian judoka in her weight category of up to 70 kg fought five opponents. In succession, Anna defeated Diana Benkova (Poland), Vita Hudika (Croatia), and Martyna Skorupinska (Poland). In the semi-finals, Anna Oliynyk-Korniyko brilliantly defeated Valerie Tombow from Belgium in 14 seconds.

Oliynyk-Korniyko and her coaches Oleksandra Starkova and Karen Balayan are currently preparing for the European and World Championships to be held in Bulgaria in late June and Turkmenistan in late September.

At the European Cup in Poland, the Ukrainian judo team also celebrated a team victory, winning six medals in total.

