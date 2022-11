Gutzeit becomes new President of National Olympic Committee

Youth and Sports Minister of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit has become a new President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine.

"The results of the vote conducted during the 37th General Assembly of the NOC of Ukraine: Vadym Gutzeit received 83.6%, Zhan Beleniuk – 14.97%, Ihor Malynsky – 1.36%," the NOC said on Facebook.