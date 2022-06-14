Ukrainian athletes to boycott competitions if reps of Russia and Belarus admitted to them – Gutzeit

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit declares that Ukrainian athletes will boycott competitions in case of admission to them of representatives of Russia and Belarus.

"If athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate in competitions, Ukrainian athletes are ready to block their performances and boycott such competitions," Gutzeit was quoted by the press service of the ministry following an online meeting with the All-Ukrainian federations for Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

According to him, during the full-scale invasion, the war has already claimed the lives of more than 70 Ukrainian athletes and coaches, and meanwhile representatives of Russia and Belarus are looking for an opportunity to perform under a neutral white flag.

"This is unacceptable! Athletes of these countries cannot participate in international competitions either under their own or under neutral flags," the Minister stressed.

He called on the presidents of all-Ukrainian federations to contact international sports federations to prevent such cases, and also suggested inviting their leaders to Ukraine.