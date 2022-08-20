Sport

17:08 20.08.2022

Ukrainian Bekh-Romanchuk wins gold in triple jump at European Championships

Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the gold medal at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in triple jump with 15.02 meters, the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team has reported.

"Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk earned the first gold medal for Ukraine in athletics at the European Athletics Championships. The victory in triple jump was brought to the Ukrainian by 15.02 meter jump, which became her personal outcome and at the same time the best mark of the season in Europe," the press service said on the Telegram channel.

