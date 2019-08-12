Ukrainian teenager wins European Diving Championships – NOCU

A 13-year-old Ukrainian diver, Oleksiy Sereda, has won the European Diving Championships and become the youngest European champion in history, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) has said.

"Oleksiy Sereda has struck gold to crown the Ukrainian team's performance at the home European Championships. The 13-year-old athlete won the individual platform [contest] and became the youngest European champion in the history of diving, surpassing the record of Tom Daily of Britain," the NOCU said on Instagram.

In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also marked on Facebook two bronze medalists in diving from a three-meter springboard – these are Viktoriya Kesar and Hanna Pysmenska.

"A wonderful end to the competition! Congratulations to our team, athletes and coaching staff with a great performance!" it said.