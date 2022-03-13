Sport

18:07 13.03.2022

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

Ukraine's results at Beijing Paralympics show that Ukrainians are invincible - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the results of the National Team at the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing show that the Ukrainians are invincible.

"The attention of the whole world is riveted to Ukraine. To the Ukrainians fighting on all fronts. The Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing ended today. Our athletes took the second team place, losing only to the hosts. Well done! Your result once again demonstrates to the world: Ukraine is the winner! Ukrainians are invincible! We are proud!" Shmyhal wrote in a telegram.

According to the results of the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, the National Team of Ukraine took second place, having won a record 29 medals: 11 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze.

Among the medalists are Oksana Shishkova, Hryhoriy Volchynsky, Vitaliy Lukyanenko, Liudmyla Liashenko, Anatoliy Kovalevsky, Oleksandra Kononova, Dmytro Suyarko, Iryna Buy, Oleksandr Kazik, Vasyl Kravchuk and Taras Rad.

