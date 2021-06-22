About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

About 70% of the members of the Ukrainian Olympic team have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutsait said.

"To date, about 70% have received vaccinations," Gutsait said at the Ukraine 30. Healthy Ukraine All-Ukrainian Forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister said that the department keeps under control the vaccination of Ukrainian national team members, since it is both a matter of health and a matter of respect for the host country.

Also, according to him, the state provided Ukrainian Olympians with everything necessary to participate in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.