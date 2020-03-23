Sport

15:57 23.03.2020

Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

2 min read
Postponing Tokyo Olympics to end of 2020 unrealistic – ROC President

If the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to postpone the 2020 Olympic Games due to coronavirus, the new dates are most likely to be the summer of 2021, State Duma First Deputy Speaker and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Honorary President Alexander Zhukov told Interfax.

"In my view, it's unrealistic to postpone the Olympics to the end of the year. It's possible to postpone them by a year, although it's very difficult; that involves contracts and so on. It will be very difficult to do so," Zhukov said on Monday.

Preparing for the Olympics is a very extensive process, which complicates any possible postponement, he said. "It's extremely difficult to change the dates, because all the calendars have already been drawn up everywhere, because it's linked to qualifying rounds. Additionally, the organizers have their own plans. After all, it's supposed to be held in a big city," Zhukov said.

The IOC's decision to take a time out for four weeks in order to follow how the situation develops is wise, he said.

At the same time, Zhukov said he believes that "if the situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus does not change in four weeks, they're most likely to make the decision to postpone."

On Sunday, IOC head Thomas Bach said that a final decision on the Tokyo Olympics will be made in four weeks. A cancellation of the Games is not on the agenda, and in case of postponement, it is impossible to name new dates at the current time, Bach said.

However, on Monday, Tokyo Olympics organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori said that it is possible to start considering the postponement of the Games in light of the situation surrounding coronavirus.

At the same time, Mori rejected the possibility of completely cancelling the Olympic Games.

Tags: #olympic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:05 01.03.2018
Ukraine sending 33 athletes to 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics

Ukraine sending 33 athletes to 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics

17:30 10.02.2018
Vita Semerenko shows best result in biathlon sprint among Ukrainians being 14th at Olympic Winter Games 2018

Vita Semerenko shows best result in biathlon sprint among Ukrainians being 14th at Olympic Winter Games 2018

15:01 09.02.2018
Ukraine represented by 33 athletes at Winter Olympic Games 2018 in Pyeongchang

Ukraine represented by 33 athletes at Winter Olympic Games 2018 in Pyeongchang

13:53 30.01.2018
Poroshenko assigns state scholarships to Olympics medalists

Poroshenko assigns state scholarships to Olympics medalists

10:39 24.01.2018
Poroshenko issues decree on scholarships for Ukraine's outstanding athletes, coaches in Olympic sports

Poroshenko issues decree on scholarships for Ukraine's outstanding athletes, coaches in Olympic sports

09:38 26.12.2017
Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

Ukraine allocates UAH 120 mln for preparation for Olympics 2018

16:14 26.09.2017
Ukraine's anti-doping center backs call to ban Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics

Ukraine's anti-doping center backs call to ban Russia from 2018 Winter Olympics

11:21 10.09.2016
Ukrainian judoist wins gold in Rio Paralympics 2016

Ukrainian judoist wins gold in Rio Paralympics 2016

11:00 08.09.2016
Rio Paralympics 2016 get underway

Rio Paralympics 2016 get underway

15:01 23.08.2016
CAS dismisses Russian Paralympic Committee's appeal

CAS dismisses Russian Paralympic Committee's appeal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian biathletes take bronze in relay at World Championship

President of Ukraine's Biathlon Federation denies that Russian coach Kasperovich has Ukrainian accreditation

Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

LATEST

Friendly match Poland-Ukraine to be held without spectators

Shakhtar ready to send club plane to China to evacuate Ukrainians – Pyatov

Ukrainian biathletes take bronze in relay at World Championship

President of Ukraine's Biathlon Federation denies that Russian coach Kasperovich has Ukrainian accreditation

Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

Ukrainian national team to be based in Bucharest during Euro 2020

Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

Dynamo Kyiv plays its worst season in European competitions over past eight years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD