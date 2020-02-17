Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Serhiy Levchuk has won the competition for the position of head of the State Agency for Sports, said Volodymyr Borodiansky, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

"Soon, the newly created State Sports Agency should appear and its head will be appointed. Twenty-seven candidates took part in the competition for this position. Serhiy Levchuk was recognized as the winner of the competition," Borodiansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, the minister identified the main priorities of the State Agency.

Among them are high-quality preparation for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo; sports reform; preparation and holding of the European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics and badminton, which will be held this year in the city of Kyiv; ensuring high-quality and transparent work of state-run institution Ukrsportzabezpechennia and the system of procurement of sports equipment.

Also, priorities will include: the construction of a modern sports infrastructure to increase the number of international competitions and people involved in physical activity; construction of new sports infrastructure facilities at the Koncha-Zaspa Olympic Training and Sports Center; creation and functioning of a system of competitions for school and student leagues; implementation of the project "money follows the child" in the youth sports school with a pilot project in Mariupol; digitalization of the sports field: the creation of unified electronic registers of sports competitions, coaches, athletes and sports facilities.