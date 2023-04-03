Sport

20:44 03.04.2023

Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

2 min read
Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

The Ministry of Youth and Sports proposes to provide for the possibility of depriving the All-Ukrainian sports federation of the national status in case its athletes participate in international sports competitions in which athletes from Russia and Belarus take part.

"In pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on certain issues dated March 30, 2023, the Ministry of Sports has developed a draft resolution ‘On amendments to the Regulations on granting national status to a sports federation on a competitive basis and deprivation of such status,’" the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the draft resolution provides for the possibility of depriving the All-Ukrainian sports federation of the national status in case of participation of athletes who are members of the relevant sports federations in international sports competitions in which athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus take part.

"One of the key features of the national status is that these sports federations receive state support and financial support for the participation of national teams in sports in international events," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Sports is also working on the issue of supporting national federations in sports, in respect of which penalties may be applied by the international federation for non-participation in international competitions.

"The Ministry of Sports, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, is working on the issue of applying personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to sports federations and its members for their actions that create real and/or potential threats to the interests of society and the state," the message says.

Tags: #sports #ministry #federation

MORE ABOUT

19:17 29.03.2023
Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

21:01 24.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

19:01 24.03.2023
Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

Unified register of weapons to start working in three months – Interior Minister

20:27 17.03.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

13:41 08.03.2023
6 Ukrainian squash players are in top-10 in their age categories

6 Ukrainian squash players are in top-10 in their age categories

21:02 01.03.2023
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

11:15 15.02.2023
Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

Rada Committee Head Babak is against merger of Education Ministry with other ministries

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

20:36 14.02.2023
Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

Cabinet appoints Pavliuk as first Dpty Minister of Defense

20:46 09.02.2023
Ministry of Veterans to create structure of veteran mentoring – Laputina

Ministry of Veterans to create structure of veteran mentoring – Laputina

AD

HOT NEWS

France refuses to host Fencing World Cup stage due to admission of Russians, Belarusians

Cabinet bans Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions if there are Russian reps there

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

LATEST

France refuses to host Fencing World Cup stage due to admission of Russians, Belarusians

Cabinet bans Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions if there are Russian reps there

IOC recommends Russian, Belarusian athletes compete individually under neutral flag in intl competitions

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

Ukrainian young athlete won a gold medal at the European Judo Cup

6 Ukrainian squash players are in the top 10 in their age categories

Ruslan Rotan appointed as caretaker head coach of Ukraine national football team

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

AD
AD
AD
AD