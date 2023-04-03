Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

The Ministry of Youth and Sports proposes to provide for the possibility of depriving the All-Ukrainian sports federation of the national status in case its athletes participate in international sports competitions in which athletes from Russia and Belarus take part.

"In pursuance of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on certain issues dated March 30, 2023, the Ministry of Sports has developed a draft resolution ‘On amendments to the Regulations on granting national status to a sports federation on a competitive basis and deprivation of such status,’" the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the draft resolution provides for the possibility of depriving the All-Ukrainian sports federation of the national status in case of participation of athletes who are members of the relevant sports federations in international sports competitions in which athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus take part.

"One of the key features of the national status is that these sports federations receive state support and financial support for the participation of national teams in sports in international events," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Sports is also working on the issue of supporting national federations in sports, in respect of which penalties may be applied by the international federation for non-participation in international competitions.

"The Ministry of Sports, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, is working on the issue of applying personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to sports federations and its members for their actions that create real and/or potential threats to the interests of society and the state," the message says.