Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky says that the situation with a possible shutdown due to the debts of the UA: Suspilne TV channel is unacceptable.

"The situation with a possible shutdown due to the debts of the UA: Suspilne TV channel is unacceptable. The public broadcaster did not provide funds in the budget for paying off the debt. In order to avoid the situation regarding the possible suspension of broadcasting, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine decided together with the Ministry of Finance to approve financing so that Suspilne has an opportunity to pay off its debts immediately," Borodiansky wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

The minister explained that the amount of accounts blocked in Switzerland will be returned to the budget, and the ministry will initiate changes to the budget to increase funding for UA: Suspilne by the amount of the debt paid at the expense of the funds returned, which will ensure the sustainability of the broadcaster.