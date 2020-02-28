Facts

14:18 28.02.2020

Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

1 min read
Culture Ministry, Finance Ministry take decision to approach funding to prevent suspension of UA: Suspilne broadcasting – Borodiansky

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine Volodymyr Borodiansky says that the situation with a possible shutdown due to the debts of the UA: Suspilne TV channel is unacceptable.

"The situation with a possible shutdown due to the debts of the UA: Suspilne TV channel is unacceptable. The public broadcaster did not provide funds in the budget for paying off the debt. In order to avoid the situation regarding the possible suspension of broadcasting, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports of Ukraine decided together with the Ministry of Finance to approve financing so that Suspilne has an opportunity to pay off its debts immediately," Borodiansky wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

The minister explained that the amount of accounts blocked in Switzerland will be returned to the budget, and the ministry will initiate changes to the budget to increase funding for UA: Suspilne by the amount of the debt paid at the expense of the funds returned, which will ensure the sustainability of the broadcaster.

Tags: #culture_ministry #borodiansky #finance_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 27.02.2020
Affordable Loans at 5-7-9% program will provide for partial credit guarantees from March – Finance Ministry

Affordable Loans at 5-7-9% program will provide for partial credit guarantees from March – Finance Ministry

12:01 20.02.2020
Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

14:07 17.02.2020
Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

Levchuk wins competition for post of head of State Agency for Sports – Borodiansky

12:32 07.02.2020
It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

It is necessary to shoot TV series in Ukrainian language – Borodiansky

11:42 07.02.2020
Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

Borodiansky does not consider it appropriate to break up Sports ministry

11:16 07.02.2020
Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

Ukrainian athletes forced to compete in Russia, unlike artists – Borodiansky

10:17 07.02.2020
TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

TV channel for temporarily occupied territories to launch its broadcasting on March 1 – Borodiansky

10:06 03.02.2020
Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

Nonresidents boost investment in govt bonds by 6.1% in Jan – Finance ministry

15:22 28.01.2020
Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

Ukraine's state debt down from 60.9% to 50% of GDP in 2019 – Finance ministry

15:20 28.01.2020
Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Ukraine completes issuance of new 10-year eurobonds – Finance ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Some 83% of Ukrainians don't see govt's success in fight against corruption in highest echelons of power - KIIS opinion poll

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

LATEST

NATO shouldn't intervene in situation in Idlib - Luxembourgish FM

Ukrainian woman from Diamond Princess cruise liner infected with coronavirus discharged from Japanese hospital

Poroshenko arrives for questioning

Probable infectious patients with coronavirus to be transported by special ambulance helicopter

Kharkiv city council renames Hryhorenko Avenue in honor of Marshal Zhukov again

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Some 83% of Ukrainians don't see govt's success in fight against corruption in highest echelons of power - KIIS opinion poll

Some 70% of Ukrainians note lack of success of in resolving Donbas conflict - KIIS opinion poll

Court closes criminal cases against Vilkul, Kolesnikov due to expiry of statute on limitations

Denisova asks Russian counterpart to provide security for Ukrainian prisoner Yakymenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD