Sport

13:41 08.03.2023

6 Ukrainian squash players are in top-10 in their age categories

3 min read

At the end of 2022, 6 Ukrainian junior squash players are in the top 10 in their age categories.

In 2022, the Ukrainian sport, despite the war, not only survived, but also continued to develop. Our athletes in this difficult time continue to please us with decent results in the international arena. And if in such popular sports as soccer and boxing we managed to maintain the pre-war development potential, many lesser-known disciplines encountered significant difficulties last year. We can mention here the cancellation or postponement of competitions, as well as the disruption of the training process.

Squash, on the whole, successfully coped with the challenges of 2022, maintaining a positive momentum of development. In August, on the courts of the capital fitness center "SPORT LIFE" there was a charity tournament "Zenit Ukraine Open 2022". Athletes from Romania, the United States, Moldova, Lithuania as well as players from many regions of Ukraine competed for awards in five categories.

The organizers of the largest squash tournament in Ukraine are planning to hold it this year as well.

"We hope that our Zenit tournament will return this year to the sunny Odessa from which it had to move to Kiev due to the military action," said one of the organizers of this squash tournament, Maxim Urakin.

Very good results on the courts of international tournaments are shown by Ukrainian juniors. In particular, six Ukrainian athletes are in the top 10 in their age categories. Dmytro Scherbakov, who currently occupies the second position in the world ranking of young squash players BU19, was able to achieve the greatest result last year.

You can find more details about the positions of Ukrainian juniors in the world squash rankings in the infographic:

 

As Dmitry Shcherbakov, the head of racquet sports of the SportLife network, stated, in 2022 our juniors proved that they are one of the strongest in Europe.

"At the team championship of Europe-2022 among juniors to 17 years, our squash players got the bronze medal, leaving behind only England and France," - Shcherbakov said.

Vyacheslav Savelov, children and juniors squash coach, thanked everyone who supported the sport in 2022.

"Many thanks to sponsors, patrons, coaches, parents of our children and all those who supported and supported Ukrainian squash and our athletes during this difficult time," - he stressed.

The high results of our athletes in the youth and adult ratings give hope for the successful development of squash in Ukraine in 2023.

Tags: #ratings #sports #squash #urakin #savelov #shcherbakov

