There is potential for popularizing squash in Ukraine - World Squash Federation CEO

The development and popularization of squash in Ukraine is promising, CEO of the World Squash Federation Andrew Shelley has stated.

"There are good squash courts in Ukraine and new ones are coming in. Your young squash federation is doing a good job, therefore you have everything. Squash in Ukraine is moving forward," he said during his visit to Ukraine.

Shelley noted squash does not require large financial resources.

"This is a great sport, and the more people try to play it, the more will be involved," he said.

Multiple world squash champion Ramy Ashour and six-time European champion Camille Serme visited Ukraine within the worldwide program for squash development "Ambassador WSF 2018" on June 23-24.

Coach and referee seminars, demonstration matches, thematic conferences, the sparring and training of the Ukrainian men's and women's squash teams with the leading world players, trainings for children from the children's squash academy were held in Kyiv within the framework of this program.

Squash is a sport with a tennis ball and a racket played indoors. The game is conducted by special rackets on a court surrounded by walls from four sides. In 2003 the Forbes magazine recognized squash as one of the most "healthy sports" both in terms of injury rate and the most energy-consuming sport in the world by the number of calories burned. More than 20 million people around the world play squash.