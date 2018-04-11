Govt transfers Metalist stadium to control of Kharkiv Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday decided to transfer the facilities and corporate rights of PJSC Football Club Metallist, which were earlier confiscated by court, to the control of Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

"The Kharkiv state administration will be obliged to manage this process qualitatively, taking into account the opinion of the fans... The issue concerns the transfer to the control of Kharkiv Regional State Administration of the FC Metalist stadium, which was actually stolen from the state and now, through the efforts of the Prosecutor General's Office and personally Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko, returned to state ownership," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said at a government meeting.

According to an explanatory note to the government document, the decision to return the stadium to the ownership of the state was taken by the Sosnivsky District Court of Cherkasy on October 4, 2017. The property includes movable and immovable property, a land plot, and trademarks confiscated from PJSC FC Metalist and LLC Metalist Holding.