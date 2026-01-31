UN General Assembly calls for Olympic truce during the 2026 Winter Games

The UN General Assembly has called on warring parties around the world to agree to "true mutual ceasefires" during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, reviving the traditional principle of the Olympic truce.

In an address to the 80th session, read out by UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, member states urged the use of the Games as a "window for peace."

"The Olympic Truce proves that, even in times of division, humanity can still find common ground through sport, and that through friendly competition we can rise above our divisions and reaffirm our common humanity," Baerbock said.

The statement recalls the Greek tradition of ekecheiria, or the Olympic truce, which the UN General Assembly has endorsed ahead of every Summer and Winter Olympics. The Winter Games in Milano-Cortina will begin soon, with the truce traditionally lasting from seven days before the opening ceremony until seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympic Games.

Baerbock emphasized that "The Games will bring together athletes from all parts of the world in the greatest of international sports events as a means to promote peace, mutual understanding, the rule of law and goodwill among nations and peoples – goals that are also part of the founding values of the United Nations."

The International Olympic Committee plans to raise the UN flag at Olympic venues as a symbol of peace.