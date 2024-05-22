Regions

21:12 22.05.2024

Over 10 years, 570 parks and squares have been renovated and created in Kyiv - Klitschko

Over 10 years, 570 parks and squares have been renovated and created in Kyiv - Klitschko

Since 2014, 570 squares and parks have been created and renovated in the capital, including Peremoha, Sovky, and Nyvky, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Since 2014, we have renovated and created a total of 570 parks and squares. From now on, Kyiv residents and guests of the capital, as well as families who took refuge in our city during the war, can walk along the breathtaking slopes of Volodymyrska Hill, the modern Kurenivskyi Park, and the renovated Peremoha, Sovky, and Nyvky parks, a new recreation area in Troyeshchyna, as well as a real green diamond of Kyiv - Natalka Park, which has already become part of a large recreational area that we continue to create in Obolon," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his mayoralty in the capital.

Klitschko has been the mayor of Kyiv since June 5, 2014.

Source: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/3132

