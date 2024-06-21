As part of the Olympic Dreams project, young athletes from Bucha, Irpin and Chernihiv arrived in Austria for training

Young athletes from the cities of Ukraine affected by the full-scale invasion, including Bucha, Irpin and Chernihiv, have arrived in Austria for a training camp. This is the 12th international sports camp held as part of the Olympic Dreams project.

The training camp will last for two weeks. The project participants will gain experience in 5 sports - judo, wrestling, basketball, volleyball and table tennis. In addition, the camp organisers have prepared a rich sports and cultural programme for the Ukrainian youth.

"This camp in southern Austria is another successful result of the work of the project team and our partners. We continue to systematically support Ukrainian youth and make every effort to preserve our country's Olympic reserve for future victories. We are constantly working to expand the geography of the project and increase the number of sports. Almost immediately after the training camp in Austria, we are planning to hold the next camp in another European country," said Olympic Dreams project initiator and philanthropist Anatoliy Boyko.

The project team expressed its gratitude to all the partners and organisations that contributed to the organisation of the camp in Austria. In particular, the National Olympic Committee branch in Kyiv region, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Judo Federation of Ukraine, and the city councils of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel.

Special thanks to the Austrian partners who provided sports and entertainment infrastructure for the children: Kiwanis Club Gailtal, local schools (Dir. Susanne Kofler-Heyrowsky, Dir. Gernot Nußbaumer), School Community Association Hermagor, Alpine Club Obergailtal-Lesachtal, OSK Kötschach-Mauthen, Municipality of Kötschach-Mauthen, Dolomitenbank Osttirol-Westkärnten, Raiffeisenbank Kötschach-Mauthen, the project coordinator from the Austrian side Rohe Tailoring, Martina Ranner UA civil help and many more generous people and organisations: LR Sara Schaar, Arno Arthofer, Lions Club Hermagor, Soroptimist Club Hermagor, Nassfeld Cable Cars, Gailtalbahn, NLW Tourism.

And last but not least, Nataliia Rohe and Ingo Ortner: reliable organisers and contacts for Olympic Dreams in beautiful Carinthia.

In addition to Austria, the project's camps have been held in six other countries, including Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Slovakia, and Japan. We would like to remind you that the Olympic Dreams international sports camps project has been implemented by "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation for over two and a half years.

Information and contact details:

Email: [email protected]

Website: maydit.com.ua/olympic_dreams

Facebook: @olympic.dreams.project

Instagram: @olympic_dreams_ua