Press Releases

13:43 13.06.2024

Helping the front line: the volunteers donated equipment and medicinal products to the fighters of the “Da Vinci Wolves” battalion

2 min read

The Public Association “Free and Faithful” donated the humanitarian aid to the “Da Vinci Wolves” unit, providing them with equipment to carry out the combat missions. In particular, the fighters received a pickup truck, buggies, sights, “Mavic” drones, medical equipment and a generator.

According to the volunteers, the equipment provided will help the legendary “Da Vinci Wolves” unit to become even more mobile and effective, and will also allow us to preserve the health and lives of our heroes.

“The history is created at the international summits, but the fate of Ukraine is decided on the front line. We are doing everything possible to provide our soldiers with everything they need. Every transferred pickup truck, every drone is our contribution to the destruction of the enemy. We believe, first of all, in our fighters, their courage, perseverance and professionalism, so we will support them until victory”, said a volunteer soldier - Vitalii Hersak, Chairman of the Public Association “Free and Faithful”.

As previously reported, the volunteers of the Public Association “Free and Faithful” systematically provide the aid to the combat units in the South and East of Ukraine. To date, about 500 FPV drones, more than 100 generators, about 70 thermal imagers, 6,000 sets of clothing, 200 tons of food, ambulances, buses, mobile washing and household complexes, 15 pickup trucks and more than 50 “Predator” buggies have already been transferred.

