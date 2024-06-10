Press Releases

16:47 10.06.2024

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine invites to Summer Blood Donor Day



AmCham Ukraine and member company Sayenko Kharenko are delighted to invite you to our Summer Blood Donation Day.

Right now, Ukraine needs blood more than ever, especially during these challenging times of Russia's full-scale war. Your donation can make a real difference and save lives.

Bring your friends, family, and everyone who wants to join this important cause. Let's come together, donate blood, and show our support. Plus, there will be refreshments and great company.

We can't wait to see you on June 20 and make a positive impact together.

Follow all the rules and recommendations to prepare for donating blood.

Please take your passport and identification code with you. Citizens of other countries can also be donors if they have a residence permit in Ukraine and an identity document.

Due to security reasons, venue details will be provided one day in advance. The location has an underground shelter.

Tags: #amcham #blood_donor_day

