Barrier-free and inclusive approach to rebuilding the country. The second Ukrainian Construction Congress was held in Kyiv

The event featured the awarding of the first independent construction award "Creator of the Year" to the best builders and architects of Ukraine



On May 15 and 16, the Ukrainian Construction Congress was held in Kyiv for the second time, with the key topic of the event being the restoration of Ukraine in line with the requirements of barrier-free and inclusive development.

According to the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, there are 3 million people with disabilities in Ukraine, and this number is constantly increasing, including due to the hostilities. Therefore, the requirements of barrier-free and inclusive accessibility in rebuilding the country are extremely important.

"Today, barrier-free design and construction is about showing respect for people, social responsibility, and the professionalism of your teams," said Tetiana Lomakina, Advisor to the Presidential Commissioner for Barrier-Free Access, addressing the congress participants at the opening of the congress. When we get older, we will need an elevator. Or when we can't get to the entrance of our own house with a baby carriage. Or when we can't find a route to a safe shelter during an air raid. Especially in the context of active hostilities, barriers that were previously out of focus have become visible. Especially for all those who have been injured. That is why we all have to work together to create accessible and inclusive spaces - even during blackouts or rocket attacks. I thank everyone who joined the event and discussions today. I am confident that by working together we can truly rebuild Ukraine without barriers."

Other topics included "Strategies and Challenges of Ukraine's Recovery," "Government Programs and Tools to Address the Housing Issue," "Veteran Enterprise as a Guarantee of Public Safety," "Industrial Reconstruction as an Important Driver of the Ukrainian Economy," "New Approaches to Construction in Times of War," "Prospects for Resumption of Housing Construction," and others. A separate important part of the congress was the panel "The work of international and Ukrainian funds, main directions, key projects and initiatives."

Rostyslav Karandieiev, acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, also took part in the congress:

"Today, Ukraine needs universal solutions in reconstruction that will create an effective mechanism for the most cost-effective and fastest restoration of cultural sites in communities. We see it as possible to use standard architectural forms in small towns and settlements during the reconstruction, following the example of the same houses of culture, but taking into account the needs of communities and aesthetic appeal. Such solutions are already being actively developed: negotiations with donors are underway, and we plan to start discussing such projects with communities in the near future. We urge businesses to preserve the cultural value of the building and not just look for economic benefits. In particular, this will be reflected in the legislation."

As part of the concept of rebuilding Ukraine, conceptual plans for Steel Dream Bakhmut and Steel Dream Mariupol were presented.

"Reconstruction is something that is already underway. Communities affected by the occupation are being restored, fortifications and shelters are being built. And all of this requires steel," says Tatyana Skrypka, Head of the Construction Sector Project Office at METINVEST-SMC. "We have restored pre-war stocks of products in warehouses and are actively involved in construction, because if there is a goal, there is metal. We are currently implementing many steel construction projects, such as schools on a steel module and underground shelters for the military on a steel platform. We are also continuing our work on developing plans for destroyed cities. After the Mariupol quarter, we developed Steel Dream Bakhmut for the destroyed Yubileiny quarter for 17,000 people, and are now holding public discussions with citizens across Ukraine. We are currently engaged in a dialogue with international foundations and organizations about their involvement in the project. And in the fall, we will present a reconstruction plan to international partners in Warsaw."

Vitaliy Melnyk, Vice President of the UDP development company, moderated the panel "Barrier-Free and Inclusive: Challenges of Today."

"From the point of view of modern Ukraine, it is important to draw several conclusions about inclusiveness and barrier-free access. Prioritization of the issue: inclusiveness and barrier-free accessibility should become a priority for the government and society as a whole. Public initiatives and organizations aimed at increasing inclusiveness and barrier-free society should be supported.

The need for systemic changes: systemic changes in legislation, infrastructure and education are necessary to ensure inclusiveness and accessibility for all groups of the population.

Creating accessible infrastructure: Communities and businesses should invest resources in creating barrier-free workplaces and environments that will help ensure accessibility for all.

Global context: Ukraine can and should learn from other countries that have successfully implemented inclusive policies and programs."

This year, the Ukrainian Construction Congress has significantly scaled up, consolidated the Ukrainian government, business, public organizations and structures, and became a platform for a number of events of international and Ukrainian organizations.

As part of the congress, the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine organized a two-day marathon called the Supermarket of Solutions for Communities, a digital communication platform for community support. It became a kind of portal that connected congress guests with community representatives from across the country. Community representatives presented their ideas at the Community Investment Projects Fair and the Donor Fair.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of ATO Veterans raised important issues of socialization of veterans through entrepreneurship, effective veteran policies, the benefits of partnership with veteran businesses, etc. During the event, a Memorandum was signed with the Future of Ukraine 2050 Foundation, which envisages joint activities aimed at supporting veteran entrepreneurship through the formation of a joint consolidated database of business projects that require investment for business development; joining efforts to improve and amend regulations to take into account the specifics of veteran business and veteran rehabilitation; highlighting the problems and needs of rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and families of fallen soldiers.

The congress also included a panel discussion: "Simplifying the procedure for changing the designated purpose of land for economic recovery", moderated by Liudmyla Shemelynets, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Borys Goldenstein, Founder and CEO of ZEZMAN HOLDING, took part in several panel discussions:

"The strategic task facing all developers is to prepare for Ukraine's recovery. One of the aspects I consider crucial is ensuring inclusiveness.

In addition to a barrier-free environment, the social component is very important - physical limitations should not hinder the need for communication and participation in public life. Therefore, we create conditions for the integration of new residents into the life of the towns and the formation of neighborhood communities. I believe that ensuring inclusiveness is the responsibility of the entire society. And developers play a leading role in this matter. I urge all developers to create a comfortable and barrier-free environment for Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine!"

The congress was also attended by representatives of local governments, politicians and government officials, large and small businesses, developers, builders, investment funds, etc. Among them were Pavlo Kozyrev, Chairman of the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine, Vitaliy Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Kateryna Pryimak, head of the Veteranka movement, a volunteer paramedic, Maksym Kushnir, Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, Serhiy Poznyak, Chairman of the Association of Veteran Entrepreneurs, Oleksandr Maksymenko Head of the Investment Protection and Specialization of Prosecutors Division of the Department of Criminal Policy and Investment Protection, Office of the Prosecutor General, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of NOVA Group, Garik Korogodsky, writer, founder of the Zhyttelyub Charitable Foundation, owner of the Dream shopping mall, Ihor Liski, co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, Mark Kestelboim, CEO of Well-Being contech, Budova, Andriy Dligach, Ph. D., Chairman of Advanter Group, Vlad Goldakovsky, founder of Goldakovsky Group Architects, Yaroslav Horbushko, Director of Capital Markets at CBRE Ukraine, Dmytro Kovalchuk, founder of Alterra Group, Oresta Brit, Chairman of BON Charitable Organizations (Ukraine, Lithuania, USA), military volunteer.

For the first time, the Congress hosted the announcement of the winners and the awarding ceremony of the independent construction award "CREATOR OF THE YEAR - 2024".

The awards were given to companies, industry professionals and projects in 11 nominations in the categories of Construction, Architecture, and Business in the Construction Industry.

The winners were selected by an honorary jury and a qualification commission consisting of leading Ukrainian architects, chief architects of cities, restorers, and accessibility experts. The jury was chaired by Yulian Chaplynsky, chief architect of Lviv in 2015-2018.

The winners of the Creator of the Year 2024 award are:

Residential Complex of the Year - Club Township 12 (HydeArt, Atelier Architecture Plus);

Project for Future Generations - Memorial "Cross of Heroes" (Kabluka Light & Digital Sculptures, Saga Development), Reconstruction of the Tustan Fortress (RE^ARCH Studio), Center for the Accommodation of Children with Cancer Dacha (AIMM);

Residential architecture - MYTRAKA (MYTRYCHKO SYMA);

Private sector architecture - Kvitka Tsisyk (KUDIN architects);

Architecture of commercial facilities - UniClinic (AIMM);

Architecture of educational facilities - Restoration of Lyceum №2 in Gostomel (Archimatika);

Urban planning project - Concept of spatial development of the territory "Manuylivskyi residential area" in Dnipro (FILIMONOV & KASHIRINA architects);

Landscape architecture - "Fine Town" residential complex (Archimatika);

Restoration of the cultural and historical heritage of Ukraine - Jam Factory (AVR Development);

Renovation. Reconstruction. Revitalization - MOVA Brewery. Beer space (ArchObraz);

Team of the Year - Best Lighting Company LUMINAL, Best Landscaping Company - Beloded Landscaping;

Special nomination "Contribution to the Future of Ukraine" - METINVEST represented by Tatiana Skrypka;

Special nomination "Phygital Integration Leader" - ZEZMAN HOLDING represented by Boris Goldenstein;

The Grand Prix goes to the work "Architecture of Housing" (unrealized) (AEDIA).

Link to the photo report: https://fex.net/ru/s/drbcfcz

Interfax-Ukraine is a media partner of the forum