On May 16, the business forum "Bread Industry-2024" will start in Cherkasy

The second national conference and exhibition "Bread Industry-2024" starts next week on May 16 in Cherkasy (Perlina Resort hotel complex), with more than 200 business representatives already confirmed their participation.

On the first day of the event, the conference participants will have four panel discussions on the challenges facing the state and agribusiness in 2024, sustainability of value chains, consumer preferences and product range, new types of products, alternative products and raw materials. The first day will culminate with the awarding of the winners of the Tasting Competition.

The second day will feature a seminar on "How to increase exports of Ukrainian value-added products?" supported by the USAID Agriculture Program. After that, three parallel excursions will be organized for the participants: CherkasyElevatorMash LLC, where a specialized session on "New Products Based on Extrusion" will be held and a demonstration and launch of a soybean processing line using Bronto equipment will be held; Cherkasy Khlib LLC - a specialized session on "What is more profitable to invest in today - technology or marketing?" and Bo Khlib LLC - a specialized session on "Is it possible to make money on a bread franchise?"

In addition, an exhibition will be open all days of the conference, which will be attended by: Cherkasy Khlib, Chift Kartal Ukraine, Buhler, CherkasyElevatorMash, Terra LLC, OLIS LLC, Production Enterprise Basis, Interkargotrak, Motorcar, Venta Lab, ASTRA PROJECT, GVP Equipment Solutions, Grantfinance, Farmet (Anatol Private Enterprise), GraMido LLC, etc.

The partners of the conference were: Cherkasy Khlib LLC, CherkasyElevatorMash, Chift Kartal Ukraine, LESAFFRE UKRAINE, OLIS, ASTRA PROJECT, Oxicom, Enzym Group, Ventalab, Interkargotrak, Motorcar.

The conference is supported by: Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Cherkasy Military Administration, USAID Agro Program, Made in Ukraine, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ukrainian Business Council, Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine.

For more details on the program, speakers, sponsors and conditions of participation, please follow this link.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of the forum.