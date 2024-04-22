Bus tours to the sea: a trip on holiday with ANEX Tour

Advertisement

A journey by bus to the sea is 30-70% cheaper than an air trip. While Ukrainian beaches are not safe for recreation, it is profitable to buy online bus tours to one of the six seas: Aegean, Adriatic, Ionian, Balearic, Mediterranean and Black. Experts from the online travel agency ANEX Tour will tell you how to find tours at a low price.

Determine your holiday budget at sea

The price of a beach bus tour in a package includes accommodation; bus travel to resorts in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain and other seaside countries; and transfer to the hotel.

Some tour operators include travel insurance (a mandatory element of staying abroad) in the price of a package bus tour. Excursions are not included in the cost of a bus tour to the sea.

When searching for a bus tour to the sea on the website of the online travel agency ANEX Tour, compare:

prices of bus tours from different regional centres of Ukraine;

the cost of bus tours to different countries, to different resorts and hotels;

the real price of one day's holiday at sea (divide the price of the tour by the number of nights excluding bus travel);

prices for all-inclusive, breakfast, half board, 2 or 5-star hotels;

the cost of holidays in hotels with and without private beaches.

The total holiday budget includes the price of the vouchers and additional expenses for transport, beaches, excursions, sea activities and delicacies. If you buy an ultra all-inclusive hotel package with a beach, swimming pool, and water park, the costs are minimal:

bottled water in the room, drinks, snacks and ice cream on the beach, fruit and juices in restaurants; beaches, sun loungers, shade canopies, playgrounds and evening shows are free of charge; even hotels 3-5 lines from the sea have a free shuttle service to the beach.

Guests of a budget city hotel without meals need to allocate a certain amount of money daily for the beach, water, food, snacks, and transport.

Which seaside resorts sell the most favourable bus tours to the sea

Black Sea. Bulgaria from Balchik to Primorsko. The most popular are Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Golden Sands, Albena, and Sozopol.

The Aegean Sea. Greece (Halkidiki Peninsula, Peloponnese, Attica) and Turkey (Izmir, Bodrum, Kusadasi, Marmaris).

The Mediterranean Sea. Turkish resorts from Tekirov and Kemer, along the coastline of Antalya and Side to Alanya.

The Adriatic Sea. Resorts of three countries:

Croatia, the Istrian peninsula, Split, Dubrovnik, Pula, Makarska Riviera; Montenegro - Bečići, Petrovac, Rafailovići, Herceg Novi in the Bay of Boko Kotor; Albania - Durres and the entire coastline up to Vlora. Ionian - the southern coast of Albania, including Saranda and Xamil, Greece, and Corfu. Balearic - Spanish resorts of Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante.

Prepare documents in advance before travelling abroad

Hot and last-minute tours with a 15-20% discount often have to go a few days after the ticket purchase. It is worth checking the expiry date of your passports: 4 years for children under 16; and 10 years for adults. To go on holiday with children abroad unaccompanied by one of the parents, you need a notarized consent from the parent on a blue form with a hologram.

Travelling to the sea by a tour class bus with air conditioning, sockets and Wi-Fi is inexpensive. Emotions and health are priceless.