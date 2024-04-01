The Future of Urban Development at The International Mayors Summit 2024

The Western NIS Enterprise Fund proudly announces an unparalleled opportunity for city leaders, innovators, and policymakers at the International Mayors Summit 2024, set to be organized in Dănceni, Moldova, on April 11.

Themed "Building Resilient Communities Through Innovation and Cooperation," this year's Summit is dedicated to lead the way to the future of urban development and resilience. With an engaging lineup of activities, the Summit is more than an event, it's a launchpad for actionable solutions and enduring partnerships. Participants will dive into:

Pitches of Mayors: Experience firsthand the innovative strategies mayors across the globe are employing to address local challenges through creativity and collaboration with diverse approaches to urban problem-solving.

Panel Discussion on Innovations and Digital Transformation in Local Government: Discover how digitalization is redefining the governance landscape, improving citizen services, and enhancing administrative efficiency.

EU Membership – Regional Efforts Panel: Learn from cities within the EU about the transformative impact of EU programs and funds on urban modernization and development, featuring insights from an EU representative on existing and upcoming initiatives.

Rebuild Ukraine Panel: Engage in a critical discussion on the ongoing efforts and future plans for rebuilding Ukrainian cities, focusing on resilience, infrastructure, and community restoration.

Session on the Power of Partnership Award: Celebrate successful city partnerships through presentations by mayor pairs, highlighting their collaborative projects and the potential for new alliances.

Innovative Solutions Exhibition: Explore technologies designed to enhance city living. From online voting systems to virtual reality in urban planning, discover tools that promise a more sustainable, convenient, and vibrant environment.

The Summit, supported by valuable partners and endorsed by President Maia Sandu, is poised to be a milestone event. It promises to deliver a rich agenda that fosters knowledge exchange, showcases best practices, and stimulates networking among urban leaders worldwide.

This is a unique chance for mayors, government officials, experts from across the EU, businesses working with local authorities and beyond to come together and envision the future of urban development, resilience, and innovation. The participation of representatives from diverse countries, including Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Sweden, Italy and France, ensures a global platform for exchanging innovative solutions and success stories in urban development.

Join us in Moldova for the International Mayors Summit 2024 to contribute to and benefit from a forward-thinking dialogue on making our cities resilient, innovative, and inclusive for all. The Summit is held with the valuable support of partners, including Primaria Mea, Comunitatea Plus, CIPE, and Cities 4 Cities.

For more information please visit our official website - https://internationalmayorssummit.com

About WNISEF

Western NIS Enterprise Fund (WNISEF), funded by USAID, is a pioneering $285 million fund in Ukraine and Moldova, investing over $188 million in 136 companies and unlocking $2.4 billion over 29 years.