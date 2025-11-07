How Ukraine has changed over the past 10 years and what lies ahead will be discussed at the Conductors of Change Forum in Kyiv

On November 19, Deloitte Ukraine will hold its 10th anniversary Conductors of Change Forum in Kyiv, an event that has been bringing together leaders from business, government, the public sector, and culture for ten years to jointly seek solutions that will shape the country's future.

The theme of the Forum is “10 Years: Retrospective/Perspective.”

The discussions will focus on:

Retrospective shaping the future

What has changed in Ukrainian society, the economy, and state institutions over the last decade? How can the experience of past years become the foundation for development in the next decade?

Moderator: Serhiy Kulyk, Managing Partner, Deloitte Ukraine

The power of culture: a nation that has redefined itself

Can our time be called a true cultural renaissance? How is a new Ukrainian identity being formed and what role can business play in this process?

Moderator: Andriy Bulakh, Deputy Chairman of the Board, MHP

The future through our own eyes

What challenges do Ukraine and Europe face—security, energy independence, demographics, technology—and what innovative solutions can form the basis of a sustainable economy?

Moderator: Yegor Grygorenko, Partner, Deloitte Ukraine

The architecture of new leadership—a thousand-step journey

What kind of leadership is needed to take responsibility for the reconstruction, modernization, and integration of Ukraine into the global world?

Moderator – Roman Bondar, CEO of Korn Ferry Ukraine

Speakers at the event include: Serhiy Chernenko, Chairman of the Board of PUMB; Oleksandr Bogutsky, CEO of Starlight Media; Natalka Vorozhbit, playwright, screenwriter, and director; Aivaras Abromavicius, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy (UCGA); Vladislav Rashkovan, Deputy Executive Director of the IMF; Serhiy Zhadan, writer and musician; Oleksandr Khomenko, director, co-founder of the MUR cultural association; Oksana Syroid, officer of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Charter,” associate professor at the Kyiv School of Economics, and others.

For more information about the program, visit the Forum website: https://delo.tt/61827GWIk .

Event partners: MHP, FUIB, Squad, Korn Ferry, Maison Castel, as well as the social enterprise POG “Inclusively Friendly,” which helps organize the event space to maximize accessibility.

Social component: 10% of the cost of tickets and partner contributions will be directed to the Children of Heroes Charitable Foundation, which provides assistance to children who have lost one or both parents as a result of the war.

Media accreditation is open until November 17. Please send your requests to Anastasia Pratsyuk, PR specialist at Deloitte Ukraine ([email protected]).