The largest medical event in Ukraine - Breast Weekend 2.0 conference - will be held in Uzhhorod

On April 26, 2025, Uzhhorod will host the largest medical event in Ukraine - the Breast Weekend 2.0 conference, which will bring together industry leaders to share experiences, discuss modern techniques and the latest approaches in the field of aesthetic and oncoplastic mammoplasty. The conference is organized by Lita Plus Plastic Surgery Clinic.

The event will bring together more than 200 leading plastic surgeons, oncologists, cosmetologists, dermatologists and reconstructive surgeons to discuss topical issues of mammoplasty and at the same time support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A separate part of the conference will be a special panel devoted to complex cases of recovery of people who were seriously injured during the war. It will be presented by Oleksandr Turkevych, co-founder of the Neopalymi charity project, an initiative that brings together doctors to help combat victims, including in the treatment of scars, burns, and severe injuries.

The main mission is medicine for victory

In addition to its scientific value, the conference has a key charitable goal: all funds raised will be used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the gala dinner that will take place after the conference, an additional fundraiser will be held to help the Ukrainian military.

About the organizer: Lita Plus Clinic is a center for plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine that has already organized three charity conferences since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and purchased more than 10 vehicles for the military with the proceeds from previous events.

Program and key topics of the conference:

Modern techniques and new approaches in mammoplasty

Organ-preserving techniques for breast tumors

Analysis of complex clinical cases

Exchange of experience with leading Ukrainian specialists.

Speakers:

Serhiy Derbak, founder and head of Lita Plus clinic; Ruslan Humennyi, founder and plastic surgeon of PlastArt clinics; Vasyl Khrapach, MD, professor of the Department of Surgery at Bogomolets National Medical University; Yevhen Simulik, head of the Department of Microvascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the National Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after O.O. Shalimov; Sergiy Romanyuk, Head of the Surgical Department of the Artmedium Clinic, Doctor of the highest category; Denys Pominchuk, Founder of the VERUM EXPERT Clinic; Andriy Zhyhulin, Head and Founder of the Mammology Center at the LISOD Israeli Oncology Hospital; Bohdan Shevnya, Director of Altamedica Medical Center LLC; Oleg Savenkov, Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Garvis Clinic; Artem Fedosov, Head of the Mammology Center at the Innovation Clinic; Oleksandr Karpinsky, surgeon at the Lita Plus Clinic; Ihor Drobner, oncologist and mammologist at the Khmelnytsky Regional Anti-Tumor Center; Tetiana Shevchuk, oncologist and mammologist at the VERUM EXPERT Medical Center; Sergiy Chuklin, oncologist and mammologist at St. Paraskeva Medical Center; Dmytro Bukhteev, oncologist and mammologist at the Center for Mammology at LISOD Israeli Oncology Hospital; Dmytro Mozhayev, oncologist, plastic surgeon at the Harvis Clinic and Medical Plaza, etc.

Conference partners: Motiva, Polytech Ukraine, Mentor Optimum Ukraine, Mentor Askmed, Vaser, CareForm.

Media partners: General media partner - Interfax Ukraine news agency; TV partner - Inter TV channel, Pryamyy TV channel.

With the support of associations - UPRADAS, ESSA.

Date: April 26, 2025

Location: Uzhhorod, hotel complex “Derenivska Kupil”

Start time: 08:00.

Online registration, agenda and other information are available on the website: https://livesurgery-transcarpathian.com

Media accreditation: +38 095 123 28 83, [email protected] (contact person: Kira Skrypnyk).

