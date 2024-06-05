Press Conferences

19:07 05.06.2024

More than 300 MW of domestic and 90 MW of industrial solar plants appear in Ukraine during two years of war – SEAU head

2 min read
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to recent data from the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine (SEAU), more than 300 MW of domestic and 90 MW of industrial solar power plants have been registered in the country under the feed-in tariff, said the chairman of the board of the association, Vladyslav Sokolovsky.

“According to our data, at the beginning of 2022 there were more than 45,000 prosumers in Ukraine, and this direction did not stop development during the large-scale war. The share of prosumers continues to grow, recently their number has increased by 9,000 and now exceeds 54,000,” he said at a press conference on the development of distributed generation at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

He clarified that the installed capacity of home solar power plants exceeded 1.5 GW.

Sokolovsky noted that this does not include solar plants installed by households for their own needs, since it is difficult to count their number.

In addition, the Ukrainian energy system operates 5,900 MW of industrial solar power plants located in the controlled territory.

Sokolovsky pointed out that with the outbreak of the full-scale war, the Russian Federation captured more than 60 industrial solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 950 MW, and also destroyed or damaged at least 15% of industrial solar power plants.

At the same time, he noted that the Russian military recently carried out a targeted strike on the 240 MW Pokrovska SPP (belonging to DTEK energy holding), located in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, at the same press conference, Sokolovsky predicted that by the end of 2024 it is quite possible to install 400-500 MW of new solar generation capacity, subject to state support or assistance in this process.

Tags: #sessions #conference #sokolovsky

