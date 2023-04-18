Press Conferences

13:19 18.04.2023

Architectural competitions should become effective tool for Ukraine's recovery – opinion

2 min read

KYIV. April 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Architectural competitions should become an effective tool in the restoration of Ukraine, deputy head of the Architecture Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, architect Anna Kyrii said.

"Architectural competitions should become a habit, our usual practice, then we will get really good objects when restoring Ukraine," Kyrii said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

The expert added that architectural competitions are widely used in the world and are not a narrowly professional tool.

"When Japan was rebuilding after World War II and a terrible tragedy, a nuclear catastrophe, they used architectural competitions as a way to speak with society, a way to find solutions, and even just reflect. The result of the competition was not even a necessarily built object, but the conversation itself, the search for ways to act," Kyrii gave an example.

In Ukraine, recently the practice of architectural competitions has been actively used in a number of cities, in particular in Lviv and Chernivtsi.

She added that the National Union of Architects of Ukraine has a tender committee and urged customers and local authorities to seek advice.

"We advise on how to write a task (for the competition), how to evaluate the results. I urge everyone - customers, local authorities - to make decisions based on architectural competitions. We will help you arrange the competitive process in accordance with all standards. Architectural competitions should become part of our usual practice, then we will get really good objects during the restoration of Ukraine," Kyrii said.

