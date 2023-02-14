Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

KYIV. Feb 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Energy service companies in Ukraine are demonstrating their readiness to continue implementing projects on energy modernization of budgetary institutions, despite the war, Oleksiy Korchmit, Board Chairman of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine, believes.

"Proof of readiness to work despite the war is that in 2022 companies signed 42 energy service contracts with budgetary institutions, although there were about 200 before the war," he said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to his forecasts, at least 200-300 contracts are expected in 2023.

Korchmit explained that the readiness of investors is reinforced by government-provided guarantees of payment for energy services provided for by relevant legislation.

The head of the Association also noted that a draft resolution on the simplification of investment mechanisms had now been developed, which, after adoption, would contribute to the activation of companies.

At the same time, he pointed out that, taking into account the potential of energy service companies and the number of budgetary institutions in need of energy modernization, it is necessary to conclude at least 1,000-2,000 contracts per year.