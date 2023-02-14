Press Conferences

10:52 14.02.2023

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

KYIV. Feb 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Energy service companies in Ukraine are demonstrating their readiness to continue implementing projects on energy modernization of budgetary institutions, despite the war, Oleksiy Korchmit, Board Chairman of the Association of Energy Service Companies of Ukraine, believes.

"Proof of readiness to work despite the war is that in 2022 companies signed 42 energy service contracts with budgetary institutions, although there were about 200 before the war," he said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to his forecasts, at least 200-300 contracts are expected in 2023.

Korchmit explained that the readiness of investors is reinforced by government-provided guarantees of payment for energy services provided for by relevant legislation.

The head of the Association also noted that a draft resolution on the simplification of investment mechanisms had now been developed, which, after adoption, would contribute to the activation of companies.

At the same time, he pointed out that, taking into account the potential of energy service companies and the number of budgetary institutions in need of energy modernization, it is necessary to conclude at least 1,000-2,000 contracts per year.

Tags: #energy #conference #efficiency

11:41 14.02.2023
Generation able to cover electricity consumption for third day in a row – Energy Minister

09:18 14.02.2023
DTEK resumes power supply to 90,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

17:53 13.02.2023
Union of Architects asks Zelensky to help stop pressure on union

14:36 13.02.2023
Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

20:17 10.02.2023
Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

16:36 10.02.2023
Fair estimate of potential for annual biomethane production is 20 bcm for Ukraine instead of 9.7 bcm – BAU head

15:52 10.02.2023
War damages only 5% of bioenergy capacity, non-payment crisis affects more – BAU head

15:04 10.02.2023
Ukraine can get at least five biomethane facilities in 2023 - BAU head

12:46 10.02.2023
Energy Minister announces hits on heat, hydro generation and high-voltage infrastructure in six regions

15:04 07.02.2023
USAID transfers first 25 MW gas turbine station to Ukraine

