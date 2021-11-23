Press Conferences

10:03 23.11.2021

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

KYIV. Nov 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Some 5-7% of people who came through COVID-19 could have a post-COVID syndrome, this opinion was expressed by the head of the department of nephrology at the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine, Dmytro Ivanov, at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"When we analyzed the mortality of people from COVID-19 and compared what concomitant diseases they had, it turned out that there were mainly five diseases. Three of them are kidney diseases. People with kidney transplants die first, and those with kidney failure second," Ivanov said.

In turn, the head of the direction of rehabilitation of the network of Adonis medical clinics, Vadym Kerestey, noted that the main consequences of COVID-19 are expressed in the form of shortness of breath, decreased physical activity, decreased exercise tolerance, dizziness, loss of coordination and apathy.

"All these consequences require the help of a physical therapist," Kerestey said.

Natalya Yaschenko, the Associate Professor of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at the National Healthcare University of Ukraine, the cardiologist of the highest category, emphasized the need for a mandatory medical examination after suffering COVID-19.

"If the COVID was symptom-free, then all patients should at least in two to four weeks undergo the blood counts, check the function of the kidneys, the liver, possibly the coagulation system. In addition, you should definitely do an electrocardiogram," Yaschenko said.

In turn, obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category Volodymyr Terekhov noted the need for vaccination against COVID-19.

"It is better to be vaccinated prematurely and be prepared for the virus to enter the body. Therefore, before pregnancy, you should definitely be vaccinated. You need to be vaccinated as early as possible," Terekhov said.

At the same time, according to the psychologist, psychoanalyst Olena Buts, if a person has any fears after the illness, then he needs the help of a psychologist and psychoanalyst, since the person comes into a state of nervousness, phobia, fear. At the same time, she added that the presence of some kind of mental illness significantly worsens his condition.

